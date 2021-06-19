Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Grocery Outlet reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $601,967. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $4,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,728.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,430 shares of company stock valued at $9,407,210. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GO stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $34.50. 1,078,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of -0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.70. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

