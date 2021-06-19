Groot Steven J. De Sells 1,721 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stock

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $50,287.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,857.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP opened at $27.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.52. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVOP. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 2.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,864,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,865,000 after acquiring an additional 138,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EVO Payments by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,577,000 after buying an additional 380,431 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 75.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,392,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,353,000 after buying an additional 1,462,071 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 53.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,747,000 after acquiring an additional 927,740 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,275,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,460,000 after acquiring an additional 274,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

EVOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Compass Point raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

