GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.72

Shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.72 and last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 38037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

Several analysts have commented on GOTU shares. Nomura raised shares of GSX Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of -1.19.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

