GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GTT Communications, Inc. offers cloud networking; high bandwidth IP transit for content delivery and hosting as well as network-to-network carrier interconnects solutions and data connectivity solutions. The company’s network consists of a layer 2 switched Ethernet and IP transit or dedicated internet access. It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. GTT Communications, Inc., formerly known as Global Telecom & Technology, Inc., is headquartered in McLean, Virginia. “

Get GTT Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GTT opened at $2.20 on Friday. GTT Communications has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of GTT Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,051,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GTT Communications by 489.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 288,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GTT Communications by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,331,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 154,318 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in GTT Communications during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in GTT Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GTT Communications (GTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.