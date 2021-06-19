Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

GH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.00.

GH stock opened at $120.20 on Tuesday. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a current ratio of 21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The company had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.01, for a total transaction of $656,271.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,158.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total value of $5,843,668.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,624,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,311,756.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,178 shares of company stock valued at $65,042,089 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

