H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HLUYY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Danske upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

HLUYY opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.73. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $43.05.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. H. Lundbeck A/S had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $692.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H. Lundbeck A/S will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

