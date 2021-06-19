Hacken Token (HAI) Market Cap Reaches $48.14 Million

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Hacken Token coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hacken Token has a total market capitalization of $48.14 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00058309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.16 or 0.00144867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.93 or 0.00183112 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,011.28 or 1.00014874 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.80 or 0.00863201 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hacken Token launched on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,065,111 coins. Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

