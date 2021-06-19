Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $412.00

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 412 ($5.38) and last traded at GBX 406.80 ($5.31), with a volume of 717241 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 405.80 ($5.30).

HFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of £800.45 million and a PE ratio of 20.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 385.50.

In other Halfords Group news, insider Tom Singer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.86) per share, for a total transaction of £37,200 ($48,602.04).

Halfords Group Company Profile (LON:HFD)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

