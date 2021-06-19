Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,139 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 398,863 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Halliburton by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 40,765 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Halliburton by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 35,817 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Halliburton by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,872,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $61,648,000 after purchasing an additional 710,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363,013 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,250,000 after purchasing an additional 286,907 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.59.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.14. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

