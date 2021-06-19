Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.51. Hallmark Financial Services shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 60,352 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $79.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $107.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.95 million. Analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 189,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 46,763 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 212,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 71,767 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 105,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

