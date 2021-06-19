Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HLMAF. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Halma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Halma from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Get Halma alerts:

OTCMKTS HLMAF opened at $38.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 0.74. Halma has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.35.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.