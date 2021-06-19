Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) and Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Financial Review

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) and Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Harbour Energy has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pembina Pipeline has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Harbour Energy and Pembina Pipeline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbour Energy N/A N/A N/A Pembina Pipeline -5.97% 9.21% 3.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.1% of Pembina Pipeline shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harbour Energy and Pembina Pipeline’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harbour Energy $1.58 billion 3.73 $164.30 million N/A N/A Pembina Pipeline $4.63 billion 3.85 -$235.89 million $1.47 22.04

Harbour Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pembina Pipeline.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Harbour Energy and Pembina Pipeline, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbour Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pembina Pipeline 0 10 6 0 2.38

Pembina Pipeline has a consensus price target of $39.67, suggesting a potential upside of 22.43%. Given Pembina Pipeline’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pembina Pipeline is more favorable than Harbour Energy.

Summary

Pembina Pipeline beats Harbour Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harbour Energy

Chrysaor Holdings Limited operates as an exploration and production company. The company offers development and commercialization of dormant oil and gas discoveries and incremental reserves in the North Sea. Chrysaor Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America. The Facilities segment offers infrastructure that provides customers with natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, butane, and condensate; and includes 354 thousands of barrels per day of NGL fractionation capacity, 21 millions of barrels of cavern storage capacity, and associated pipeline and rail terminalling facilities. The Marketing & New Ventures segment buys and sells hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas originating in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin and other basins. Pembina Pipeline Corporation was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

