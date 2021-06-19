Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 794 MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MGE Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,827,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,886,000 after acquiring an additional 151,819 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,549,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,479,000 after purchasing an additional 145,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 80,325 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 62,959 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 58,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $73.87 on Friday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.70 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.92%.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

