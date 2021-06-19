Harbour Investments Inc. Makes New $46,000 Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth $433,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth $738,000.

FAUG stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $36.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.52.

