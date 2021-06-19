Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,604,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,463,000 after purchasing an additional 453,520 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,844,000 after buying an additional 349,559 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,216,000 after buying an additional 225,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,081,410,000 after buying an additional 211,818 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.44.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $236.66 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.79 and a 1 year high of $269.29. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of -537.85 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

