Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,437 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,874,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after buying an additional 51,083 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 534,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 33,370 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.9% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after buying an additional 113,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 157,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET opened at $10.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is -338.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

