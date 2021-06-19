Harbour Investments Inc. Takes Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 84.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX opened at $55.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.20.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

EIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edison International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.17.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

