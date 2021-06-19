Harbour Investments Inc. Takes Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 275 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 862,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,127,000 after buying an additional 277,019 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,070,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $879,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $233.66 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $238.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.58. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.94, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $216,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,230 shares of company stock worth $11,691,331. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.52.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

