Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Holdings Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $7,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 55.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

NYSE HOG opened at $43.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.15.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

