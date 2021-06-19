Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 2,263 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 2,155.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in The Gap were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gap by 1,723.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in The Gap in the 4th quarter valued at $1,652,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in The Gap by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,147 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after buying an additional 81,406 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 462,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after buying an additional 46,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,760,000 after acquiring an additional 28,465 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $666,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,347.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 46,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,662,277.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,572,245.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,129 shares of company stock valued at $9,398,173 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

GPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Gap from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.53.

GPS stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66. The Gap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.74%.

The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

