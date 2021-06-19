Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys Shares of 670 EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 670 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EME. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,438,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $834,272,000 after purchasing an additional 678,597 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $620,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,689,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 74.8% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 376,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,264,000 after buying an additional 161,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,091,000 after buying an additional 103,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EME stock opened at $118.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $129.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 1.24.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.