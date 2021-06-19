Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $81,000 Holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its stake in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,457 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFIN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in American Finance Trust by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $883.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.41. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.44%.

A number of analysts have commented on AFIN shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

