Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $65,000 in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 15,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.95.

NYSE RLJ opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $17.51. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 138.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.08%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

