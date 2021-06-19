Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases New Shares in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $36.36 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.36.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $283.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.26 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

UBSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

In other news, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $233,002.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,376 shares in the company, valued at $406,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

