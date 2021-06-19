Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Raises Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 72.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.86.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,978,521.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total value of $597,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,441.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308 over the last quarter. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHDN stock opened at $191.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.56 and a fifty-two week high of $258.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.55 and a beta of 1.34.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

