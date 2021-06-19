Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 82 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Five Below were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 63.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Five Below by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 401.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period.

FIVE has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.60.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $183.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.42. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.61 and a 1 year high of $205.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

