Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAS. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $221,776.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,371,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,661,645.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $91.03. 1,126,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,975. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.56. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $69.32 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

