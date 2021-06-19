HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,915 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 34,742,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,510,506,000 after buying an additional 9,703,130 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,585,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,754,701,000 after buying an additional 1,478,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,781,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,212,648,000 after buying an additional 1,087,765 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,546,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,310,000 after buying an additional 625,737 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,344,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,485,000 after buying an additional 1,065,245 shares during the period. 20.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $74.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

