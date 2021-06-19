Head to Head Contrast: NetObjects (OTCMKTS:NETO) versus Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) and NetObjects (OTCMKTS:NETO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Citrix Systems and NetObjects, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citrix Systems 1 2 4 1 2.63 NetObjects 0 0 0 0 N/A

Citrix Systems currently has a consensus price target of $166.22, suggesting a potential upside of 43.53%. Given Citrix Systems’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Citrix Systems is more favorable than NetObjects.

Profitability

This table compares Citrix Systems and NetObjects’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citrix Systems 13.11% 547.90% 8.94% NetObjects N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Citrix Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Citrix Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of NetObjects shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Citrix Systems and NetObjects’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citrix Systems $3.24 billion 4.44 $504.45 million $4.17 27.77 NetObjects N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Citrix Systems has higher revenue and earnings than NetObjects.

Risk and Volatility

Citrix Systems has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetObjects has a beta of 4.29, suggesting that its stock price is 329% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Citrix Systems beats NetObjects on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps. It also provides networking products comprising Citrix ADC, an application delivery controller and load balancing solution for web, traditional and cloud-native applications; and Citrix SD-WAN, a WAN Edge solution that delivers flexible, automated, secure connectivity and performance for the workspace. In addition, the company offers customer services, hardware maintenance, consulting, and product training and certification services. The company serves healthcare, financial services, technology, manufacturing, consumer, and government agencies. It markets and licenses its products through resellers, distributors, systems integrators, independent software vendors, original equipment manufacturers, and service providers. The company was formerly known as Citrus Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Citrix Systems, Inc. in March 2009. Citrix Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About NetObjects

NetObjects Inc. provides web design software and templates. The company offers NetObjects Fusion, a web design software that enables to build, manage, and promote websites; and NetObjects Fusion Essentials, a free drag-and-drop website builder. It also provides NetObjects Mosaic, an online application for mobile website designing; and publishes website for photographers. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

