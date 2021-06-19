Head-To-Head Review: Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) versus Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Centene (NYSE:CNC) and Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.8% of Centene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Oscar Health shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Centene shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Centene and Oscar Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centene 2.14% 13.09% 4.91% Oscar Health N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Centene and Oscar Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centene 0 4 12 0 2.75 Oscar Health 0 1 5 0 2.83

Centene presently has a consensus target price of $83.30, indicating a potential upside of 16.19%. Oscar Health has a consensus target price of $37.83, indicating a potential upside of 58.56%. Given Oscar Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oscar Health is more favorable than Centene.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Centene and Oscar Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centene $111.12 billion 0.38 $1.81 billion $5.00 14.34 Oscar Health $462.80 million 10.69 -$406.83 million N/A N/A

Centene has higher revenue and earnings than Oscar Health.

Summary

Centene beats Oscar Health on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs. Its health plans include primary and specialty physician care, inpatient and outpatient hospital care, emergency and urgent care, prenatal care, laboratory and X-ray, home-based primary care, transportation assistance, vision care, dental care, telehealth, immunization, specialty pharmacy, therapy, social work, nurse advisory, and care coordination services, as well as prescriptions and limited over-the-counter drugs, medical equipment, and behavioral health and abuse services. This segment also offers various individual, small group, and large group commercial healthcare products to employers and directly to members in the Managed Care segment. The company's Specialty Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management services; nurse advice line and after-hours support services; and vision and dental services, as well as staffing services to correctional systems and other government agencies; and services to Military Health System eligible beneficiaries. This segment offers its services and products to state programs, correctional facilities, healthcare organizations, employer groups, and other commercial organizations. The company provides its services through primary and specialty care physicians, hospitals, and ancillary providers. Centene Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc. provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc. and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc. in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

