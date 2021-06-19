Head to Head Survey: Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) vs. Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) and Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Glaukos and Repro Med Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glaukos 1 4 1 0 2.00 Repro Med Systems 0 2 1 0 2.33

Glaukos presently has a consensus price target of $74.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.04%. Repro Med Systems has a consensus price target of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 95.37%. Given Repro Med Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Repro Med Systems is more favorable than Glaukos.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Glaukos and Repro Med Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glaukos $224.96 million 16.85 -$120.35 million ($1.15) -71.22 Repro Med Systems $24.18 million 7.69 -$1.21 million $0.02 209.00

Repro Med Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Glaukos. Glaukos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repro Med Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.7% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Glaukos shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Glaukos and Repro Med Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glaukos -34.83% -6.44% -4.13% Repro Med Systems -12.62% 1.52% 1.32%

Risk and Volatility

Glaukos has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repro Med Systems has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Repro Med Systems beats Glaukos on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The company's product pipeline includes iStent Infinite for use as a standalone procedure in patients with refractory glaucoma; iStent SA, a two-stent product that is designed for use as a standalone glaucoma procedure; and iDose TR, a targeted injectable implant based on its micro-scale device-platform that is designed to deliver therapeutic levels of medication. The company markets its products through direct sales organization, as well as through distributors in the United States and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

