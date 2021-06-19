Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) PT Raised to C$6.25 at National Bank Financial

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price target increased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$6.25 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.88% from the company’s current price.

HWX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.67.

TSE:HWX opened at C$4.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.34. The company has a market cap of C$815.54 million and a P/E ratio of 876.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Headwater Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$1.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.80.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$23.12 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Headwater Exploration will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

