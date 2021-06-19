Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 1,473,400 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 349.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,894,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,473,400 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $76,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,169,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,057,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,709 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Slack Technologies by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 532,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 122,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

In other Slack Technologies news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $171,927.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 189,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,808,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $328,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,252.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 497,029 shares of company stock valued at $20,771,815 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

WORK stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,200,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,119,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WORK. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.