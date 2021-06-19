Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 857,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,004,951 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of U.S. Bancorp worth $47,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.04.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.74. The company had a trading volume of 19,017,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,383,155. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

