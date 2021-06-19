Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,189 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.24% of Evergy worth $33,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Evergy by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,313,000 after buying an additional 1,898,284 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Evergy by 42.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 59,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 16,879 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Evergy by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Evergy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 193,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of EVRG stock traded down $1.94 on Friday, hitting $62.54. 1,990,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,489. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.92. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $65.64. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

In related news, Director C John Wilder bought 2,269,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

