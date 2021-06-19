Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $44.19 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,434 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in CME Group were worth $44,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in CME Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.69.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $6.29 on Friday, hitting $210.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,980,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.45. The company has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,214,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

