Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 83.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,378,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,121,044 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in NIO were worth $53,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in NIO by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 28.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NIO traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.91. The stock had a trading volume of 90,778,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,159,430. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a PE ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.99. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BOCOM International initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.86.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.