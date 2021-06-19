Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $213.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HELE. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,211,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 98.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HELE traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.26. 218,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,469. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $175.66 and a one year high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

