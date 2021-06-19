Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$17.78. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at C$17.61, with a volume of 26,719 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRX. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on Héroux-Devtek to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Héroux-Devtek to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.80.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$653.13 million and a PE ratio of 32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.88.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$154.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$149.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX)

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.