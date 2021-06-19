Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HTZGQ) Director Sells $77,500.00 in Stock

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HTZGQ) Director Henry R. Keizer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $77,500.00.

OTCMKTS:HTZGQ opened at $8.09 on Friday. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $8.89.

About Hertz Global

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

