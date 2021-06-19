HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 1,540 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 441,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,367,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,007,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI opened at $67.14 on Friday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.24 and a 52 week high of $79.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.86.

