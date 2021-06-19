HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 9.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,729 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,805,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,677 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 322.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 793,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 605,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 331,911 shares during the last quarter. 33.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UEC shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $2.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The company has a market cap of $674.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.11 and a beta of 2.43.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uranium Energy news, Director Spencer Abraham sold 71,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $227,117.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,146.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Kong sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,948 shares in the company, valued at $494,355.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,646 shares of company stock worth $482,918. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

