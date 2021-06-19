HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in VeriSign by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,034,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total transaction of $134,633.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at $12,455,656.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,391 shares of company stock worth $7,244,376. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $223.17 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $226.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.81.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

