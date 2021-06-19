HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $678,050.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,117.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $424,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,208,847.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,191 shares of company stock worth $1,176,444. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $77.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $78.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.83.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen downgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

