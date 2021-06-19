HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SR. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Spire by 733.3% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 168.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Spire by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spire alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SR. Sidoti upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spire from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Spire in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.89.

In related news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SR opened at $72.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $77.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.28.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.77 million. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.