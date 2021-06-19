HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 413,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 23,739 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $670,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RBBN opened at $7.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.09. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.52 million. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 20.02%. Research analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

