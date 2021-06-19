Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $55 million-57 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.23 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIMS. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.33.

NYSE:HIMS traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,929,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,031. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $25.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.26 and a beta of -0.11.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.74 million. Equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

