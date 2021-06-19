Holloway Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,694 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,694 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.9% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Apple by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,281,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.91.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $130.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

