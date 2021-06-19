Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $127.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to report $127.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $129.86 million. Holly Energy Partners posted sales of $114.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year sales of $519.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $513.82 million to $524.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $526.35 million, with estimates ranging from $514.84 million to $537.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Holly Energy Partners.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on HEP. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

NYSE HEP opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.19. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $23.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 310,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. 29.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.