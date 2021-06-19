HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (HDN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (ASX:HDN) declared a final dividend on Thursday, June 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0182 per share on Sunday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th.

About HomeCo Daily Needs REIT

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust listed on the ASX with a mandate to invest in convenience-based assets across the target sub-sectors of Neighbourhood Retail, Large Format Retail and Health & Services. HomeCo Daily Needs REIT aims to provide unitholders with consistent and growing distributions.

